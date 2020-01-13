DICE Awards 2020: svelate tutte le nomination nelle varie categorie

L’Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences ha annunciato le nomination delle varie categorie dei DICE Awards 2020 mentre si prepara alla cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il prossimo 13 febbraio.

Tra i titoli in lizza per l’ambito riconoscimento di gioco dell’anno troviamo Death Stranding, Control, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds e Untitled Goose Game, giochi presenti anche in nelle altre categorie, come potete notare consultando l’elenco completo riportato di seguito.

Game of the Year

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Jesse Faden – Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Cliff Unger – Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Greez – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Goose – Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story (Piccolo Studio/Techland Publishing)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Erica (Flavourworks/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Golem (Highwire Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Telling Lies (Sam Barlow/Annapurna Interactive)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Action Game of the Year

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nitnendo)

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6 (Arc System Works)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment America)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK Corporation)

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo)

Trials Rising (Redlynx, Ubisoft Kiev/Ubisoft)

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokemon Company)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon/EA Sports)

MLB The Show 19 (SIE San Diego Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

NBA 2K20 (Visual Concepts/2K)

NHL 20 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three House/Nintendo, Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo)

Oxygen Not Included (Klei Entertainment)

Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games/Humble Bundle)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus VR)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus VR)

Westworld Awakening (Survios/HBO)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus VR)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets (Fast Travel Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

What the Golf? (Triband/The Label, Fig)

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Triband/The Label, Fig)

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Bungie)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You (Hempuli Oy)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games/Humble Bundle)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)