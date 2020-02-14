Untitled Goose Game vince come gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2020

Solitamente siamo abituati a vedere grandi nomi tra i vincitori dei premi più prestigiosi dei D.I.C.E. Awards, generalmente giochi ad alto budget come The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Half-Life 2 e GoldenEye 007, tuttavia quest’anno in barba a tutti ha vinto Untitled Goose Game.

L’irriverente titolo di House House è stato protagonista della cerimonia con i premi Game of the Year, Independent Game of the Year e Outstanding Achievement in Character per l’iconica oca.

Qui sotto troviamo la lista completa dei vincitori dell’edizione 2020 dei D.I.C.E. Awards:

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year

Control

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Outstanding Achievement in Character

The Goose – Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Fonte