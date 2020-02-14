Untitled Goose Game vince come gioco dell'anno ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2020

Solitamente siamo abituati a vedere grandi nomi tra i vincitori dei premi più prestigiosi dei D.I.C.E. Awards, generalmente giochi ad alto budget come The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Half-Life 2 e GoldenEye 007, tuttavia quest’anno in barba a tutti ha vinto Untitled Goose Game.
L’irriverente titolo di House House è stato protagonista della cerimonia con i premi Game of the Year, Independent Game of the Year e Outstanding Achievement in Character per l’iconica oca.
Qui sotto troviamo la lista completa dei vincitori dell’edizione 2020 dei D.I.C.E. Awards:
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game
Action Game of the Year
Control
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip
Online Game of the Year
Apex Legends
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control
Outstanding Achievement in Character
The Goose – Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba is You
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control