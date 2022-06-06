It Takes Two è il Best Videogame degli UZ Awards

All’interno della cornice dell’Etna Comics, durante questo finesettimana si sono tenuti gli UZ Awards, celebrazione della crossmedialità. Nelle varie categorie si sono sfidati infatti videogiochi, film e serie TV, con categorie sia dedicate che miste. Il titolo di Best Videogame è spettato a un gioco che quest’anno ha (meritatamente, secondo noi) fatto davvero incetta di titoli, e cioè It Takes Two di Hazelight Studios, che ha battuto Returnal, Deathloop e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Di seguito, potete trovare la lista completa dei vincitori degli UZ Awards; per le nomination vi rimandiamo a questo link.

Best Videogame: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Best Picture: Freaks Out

Freaks Out Best TV Series / Show: Nudes

Nudes Best Animation: Flee

Flee Best Performance in a Motion Picture: Aurora Giovinazzo (Freaks Out)

Aurora Giovinazzo (Freaks Out) Fan Favorite: Guida astrologica per cuori infranti

Guida astrologica per cuori infranti Best High Social Impact Entertainment: Drag Race Italia

Drag Race Italia Best Achievement in Directing: Gabriele Mainetti (Freaks Out)

Gabriele Mainetti (Freaks Out) Best Achievement in Writing: Alessandro Guida, Matteo Pilato, Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa (Maschile singolare)

Alessandro Guida, Matteo Pilato, Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa (Maschile singolare) Best Cross-Media Artist: Giancarlo Commare

Giancarlo Commare Best Indie Production: Flee

Flee Best Performance in a TV Series: Nicolas Maupas (Nudes)

Nicolas Maupas (Nudes) Best Performance in Animation or in a Videogame: John Leguizamo (Encanto)

John Leguizamo (Encanto) Best Visual Design: Arcane: League of Legends