The Last of Us Parte 1, un teaser mostra le differenze con l'originale

Federica Del Net

Con un tweet, Naughty Dog ha rivelato un breve video che mostra un confronto diretto del dettaglio grafico del remake The Last of Us Parte 1 rispetto all’originale, in attesa del suo debutto agli inizi di settembre. Il particolare, il breve teaser ci permette di vedere un maggiore dettaglio del fogliame, un sistema di illuminazione rivisto e potenziato e una palette cromatica differente. Ricordiamo che The Last of Us Parte 1 uscirà anche su PC, sebbene non sia ancora dato sapere quando. Naughty Dog, in ogni caso, promette che non ci vorrà troppo.

