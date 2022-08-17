Xbox Game Pass: Immortals Fenyx Rising guida le novità di metà agosto

Microsoft ha annunciato le novità in arrivo nel catalogo del servizio Xbox Game Pass in questa seconda metà del mese di agosto: tra le new entry spicca Immortals Fenyx Rising, l’action open world di Ubisoft che strizza l’occhio a Breath of the Wild, ma non mancano titoli un po’ più di nicchia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle novità:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, PC) – 16 agosto

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 16 agosto Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, PC) – 23 agosto

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 23 agosto Exapunks (PC) – 25 agosto

(PC) – 25 agosto Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console, PC) – 25 agosto

(Console, PC) – 25 agosto Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, PC) – 30 agosto

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 30 agosto Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – 30 agosto

(Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – 30 agosto Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, PC) – 30 agosto

(Cloud, Console, PC) – 30 agosto Tinykin (Console, PC) – 30 agosto

Questi, invece, i videogiochi che lasceranno il servizio alla fine del mese

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)