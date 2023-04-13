Sony ha confermato con un post su blog.playstation.com chi entra e chi esce dal suo servizio in abbonamento, il PS Plus Extra e Premium. Di seguito l’elenco degli affascinanti giochi in arrivo dal 18 aprile:
PS Plus Extra:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
- Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)
- Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
- Slay the Spire (PS4)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
- The Evil Within (PS4)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)
- Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
- Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
- Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura (PS4/PS5)
PS Plus Premium:
- Doom (PS4)
- Doom II (PS4)
- Doom 64 (PS4)
- Doom 3 (PS4)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)
Se alcuni giochi si apprestano a fare il loro ingresso nel catalogo, altri sono destinati a uscirne in tempi più o meno brevi. Niente di nuovo in verità, ma questa volta qualche mugugno più rumoroso s’è sentito perché tra questi ultimi c’è Marvel’s Spider-Man, giusto per menzionare il più illustre.
Ecco l’elenco completo dei 32 giochi che lasceranno il catalogo PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal 16 maggio, i quali non saranno più disponibili a prescindere dall’averli scaricati o meno in precedenza:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Edizione Game of the Year
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Mighty No. 9
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Shenmue 3
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Chocobo’s Mistery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- Left Alive
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Balan Wonderworld
- Resident Evil
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Last Day of June
- Virginia
- Dreamfall Chapters
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- MX vs ATV All out
- Tour de France 2021
- Graveyard Keeper
- Kona
- Relicta
- Windbound
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition