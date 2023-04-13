Sony ha confermato con un post su blog.playstation.com chi entra e chi esce dal suo servizio in abbonamento, il PS Plus Extra e Premium. Di seguito l’elenco degli affascinanti giochi in arrivo dal 18 aprile:

PS Plus Extra:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)

Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium:

Doom (PS4)

Doom II (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Se alcuni giochi si apprestano a fare il loro ingresso nel catalogo, altri sono destinati a uscirne in tempi più o meno brevi. Niente di nuovo in verità, ma questa volta qualche mugugno più rumoroso s’è sentito perché tra questi ultimi c’è Marvel’s Spider-Man, giusto per menzionare il più illustre.

Ecco l’elenco completo dei 32 giochi che lasceranno il catalogo PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal 16 maggio, i quali non saranno più disponibili a prescindere dall’averli scaricati o meno in precedenza:

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Edizione Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Mighty No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Shenmue 3

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Chocobo’s Mistery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Left Alive

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

Resident Evil

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs ATV All out

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Kona

Relicta

Windbound

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition