PS Plus

PS Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi in entrata ad aprile e quelli in uscita a maggio

Alessandro Alosi

Sony ha confermato con un post su blog.playstation.com chi entra e chi esce dal suo servizio in abbonamento, il PS Plus Extra e Premium. Di seguito l’elenco degli affascinanti giochi in arrivo dal 18 aprile:

PS Plus Extra:

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
  • Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)
  • Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
  • Slay the Spire (PS4)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
  • The Evil Within (PS4)
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)
  • Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
  • Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
  • Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium:

  • Doom (PS4)
  • Doom II (PS4)
  • Doom 64 (PS4)
  • Doom 3 (PS4)
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Se alcuni giochi si apprestano a fare il loro ingresso nel catalogo, altri sono destinati a uscirne in tempi più o meno brevi. Niente di nuovo in verità, ma questa volta qualche mugugno più rumoroso s’è sentito perché tra questi ultimi c’è Marvel’s Spider-Man, giusto per menzionare il più illustre.

Ecco l’elenco completo dei 32 giochi che lasceranno il catalogo PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal 16 maggio, i quali non saranno più disponibili a prescindere dall’averli scaricati o meno in precedenza:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – Edizione Game of the Year
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Shenmue 3
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • Chocobo’s Mistery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
  • Left Alive
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Resident Evil
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Last Day of June
  • Virginia
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • MX vs ATV All out
  • Tour de France 2021
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Kona
  • Relicta
  • Windbound
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
