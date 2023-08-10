PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di agosto

Sony ha annunciato le novità in arrivo nel catalogo di PlayStation Plus nel corso del mese di agosto, sia per gli abbonati al servizio Extra che Premium.

Ecco i videogiochi disponibili dal 15 agosto:

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reforced | PS4

Midnight Fight Express | PS4

MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Inoltre, dal 29 agosto gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium potranno mettere le mani su Sea of Stars.