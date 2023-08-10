PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di agosto

Sony ha annunciato le novità in arrivo nel catalogo di PlayStation Plus nel corso del mese di agosto, sia per gli abbonati al servizio Extra che Premium.
Ecco i videogiochi disponibili dal 15 agosto:
- Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5
- Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri | PS4, PS5
- Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4
- Source of Madness | PS4, PS5
- Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5
- Spellforce III Reforced | PS4
- Midnight Fight Express | PS4
- MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
- Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
Inoltre, dal 29 agosto gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium potranno mettere le mani su Sea of Stars.