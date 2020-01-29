Ori and the Will of the Wisps entra in fase gold

I ragazzi di Moon Studios hanno fatto sapere che Ori and the Will of the Wisps è appena entrato in fase gold.

Ciò significa che lo sviluppo del gioco è stato portato a termine e il platform prodotto da Xbox Game Studios è finalmente pronto per la produzione di massa.

Nessun rischio di ulteriori rinvii, dunque: Ori an the Will of the Wisps approderà il prossimo 11 marzo sia su PC che su Xbox One. In entrambi i casi, inoltre, il gioco sarà disponibile sin dal lancio nel catalogo del servizio Xbox Game Pass.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD🌟! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.

Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector's Edition from your favorite retailers!

