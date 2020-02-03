FORUM
street fighter v championship edition free

Street Fighter V

PC PS4

Street Fighter V Championship Edition è gratuito a partire da oggi

Marco Inchingoli

A partire da oggi Capcom dà la possibilità a tutti i giocatori di provare Street Fighter V Championship Edition gratuitamente.

Da oggi 3 febbraio fino al 9 gli utenti PC e PS4 potranno scaricare il gioco gratuitamente e provare tutti e 39 i personaggi compresi nella Championship Edition inclusi tutti i DLC pubblicati finora e i personaggi base. Ovviamente tra questi non vi sarà Seth che arriverà in-game il 14 febbraio. Il Free Trial del gioco comprenderà anche le modalità Practice e Online VS.

Street Fighter V Championship Edition è ora disponibile per PC e PS4.

Fonte

Articolo precedente
Retro Studios nintendo switch

Retro Studios assume Jhony Ljungstedt, art director di Battlefield V

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata