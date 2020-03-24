Death Stranding: la nuova Photo Mode sarà disponibile anche su PS4

Kojima Productions ha confermato che Death Stranding otterrà una Photo Mode su PlayStation 4 oltre che su PC.

La Photo Mode è stata già annunciata per PC, insieme ai contenuti a tema Half-Life: Alyx, all’inizio di questo mese. Dato che la funzione è stata implementata in diversi giochi per PS4 che utilizzano lo stesso engine di Death Stranding sembrava strano che non fosse ancora stata annunciata.

La Photo Mode verrà aggiunta “presto” e lo sviluppatore ha assicurato che seguiranno ulteriori informazioni.

Death Stranding è disponibile per PlayStation 4 e arriverà per PC nell’estate 2020.

Fonte

Thank you for your feedback everyone! We’re happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!#KeepOnKeepingOn#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DP8HK8VFQ9

— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 24, 2020