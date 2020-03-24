FORUM
Death Stranding: la nuova Photo Mode sarà disponibile anche su PS4

Marco Inchingoli

Kojima Productions ha confermato che Death Stranding otterrà una Photo Mode su PlayStation 4 oltre che su PC.

La Photo Mode è stata già annunciata per PC, insieme ai contenuti a tema Half-Life: Alyx, all’inizio di questo mese. Dato che la funzione è stata implementata in diversi giochi per PS4 che utilizzano lo stesso engine di Death Stranding sembrava strano che non fosse ancora stata annunciata.

La Photo Mode verrà aggiunta “presto” e lo sviluppatore ha assicurato che seguiranno ulteriori informazioni.

Death Stranding è disponibile per PlayStation 4 e arriverà per PC nell’estate 2020.

