Hades trionfa ai DICE Awards 2021, ecco i vincitori

Nella tarda serata di ieri si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione dei DICE Awards 2021, la consueta manifestazione organizzata dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences che premia i migliori videogiochi pubblicati nel corso dell’anno che ha preceduto la kermesse.

Quest’anno a trionfare è stato Hades: il frenetico action in salsa roguelite si è portato a casa non soltanto il riconoscimento più ambito, quello di gioco dell’anno, ma anche altri quattro premi. Il videogioco sviluppato da Supergiant Games si è dunque imposto sulle altre produzioni, risultando il titolo più premiato della serata, precedendo Ghost of Tsushima (4 riconoscimenti), Half-Life: Alyx e The Last of Us: Parte II (2 riconoscimenti a testa).

Di seguito trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori dei DICE Awards 2021 nelle rispettive categorie. Il videogioco che ha ricevuto il riconoscimento è segnalato in grassetto.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades



The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades



Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us: Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us: Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Zagreus, Hades

Abby, The Last of Us: Parte II

Ellie, The Last of Us: Parte II

Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams



Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Parte II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita