Hades

PC Switch

Hades trionfa ai DICE Awards 2021, ecco i vincitori

Daniele Dolce

Nella tarda serata di ieri si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione dei DICE Awards 2021, la consueta manifestazione organizzata dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences che premia i migliori videogiochi pubblicati nel corso dell’anno che ha preceduto la kermesse.
Quest’anno a trionfare è stato Hades: il frenetico action in salsa roguelite si è portato a casa non soltanto il riconoscimento più ambito, quello di gioco dell’anno, ma anche altri quattro premi. Il videogioco sviluppato da Supergiant Games si è dunque imposto sulle altre produzioni, risultando il titolo più premiato della serata, precedendo Ghost of Tsushima (4 riconoscimenti), Half-Life: Alyx e The Last of Us: Parte II (2 riconoscimenti a testa).
Di seguito trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori dei DICE Awards 2021 nelle rispettive categorie. Il videogioco che ha ricevuto il riconoscimento è segnalato in grassetto.

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Racing Game of the Year

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Down the Rabbit Hole
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Paper Beast
  • The Room VR: Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Zagreus, Hades
  • Abby, The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Ellie, The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

