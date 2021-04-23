Hades trionfa ai DICE Awards 2021, ecco i vincitori

Nella tarda serata di ieri si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione dei DICE Awards 2021, la consueta manifestazione organizzata dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences che premia i migliori videogiochi pubblicati nel corso dell’anno che ha preceduto la kermesse.
Quest’anno a trionfare è stato Hades: il frenetico action in salsa roguelite si è portato a casa non soltanto il riconoscimento più ambito, quello di gioco dell’anno, ma anche altri quattro premi. Il videogioco sviluppato da Supergiant Games si è dunque imposto sulle altre produzioni, risultando il titolo più premiato della serata, precedendo Ghost of Tsushima (4 riconoscimenti), Half-Life: Alyx e The Last of Us: Parte II (2 riconoscimenti a testa).
Di seguito trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori dei DICE Awards 2021 nelle rispettive categorie. Il videogioco che ha ricevuto il riconoscimento è segnalato in grassetto.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus, Hades
- Abby, The Last of Us: Parte II
- Ellie, The Last of Us: Parte II
- Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita