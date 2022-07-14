PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi Extra e Premium di luglio

Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i videogiochi che saranno aggiunti al catalogo del servizio PlayStation Plus a partire dal prossimo 19 luglio, confermando le indiscrezioni circolate qualche giorno fa. In quella data gli abbonati al tier Extra potranno mettere le mani su questi titoli:
- Stray (PS4, PS5)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (PS4)
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat (PS4)
- Jumanji: Il videogioco (PS4)
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)
- ReadySet Heroes (PS4)
Gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium, inoltre, avranno modo di giocare anche a No Heroes Allowed! e LocoRoco Midnight Carnival, entrambi originariamente pubblicati su PSP.