PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi Extra e Premium di luglio

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i videogiochi che saranno aggiunti al catalogo del servizio PlayStation Plus a partire dal prossimo 19 luglio, confermando le indiscrezioni circolate qualche giorno fa. In quella data gli abbonati al tier Extra potranno mettere le mani su questi titoli:

  • Stray (PS4, PS5)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (PS4)
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
  • L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat (PS4)
  • Jumanji: Il videogioco (PS4)
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)
  • ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Premium, inoltre, avranno modo di giocare anche a No Heroes Allowed! e LocoRoco Midnight Carnival, entrambi originariamente pubblicati su PSP.

