Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards 2023

Durante la cerimonia di premiazione dei DICE Awards 2023 che si è tenuta lo scorso weekend a Las Vegas, i mattatori della serata sono stati God of War Ragnarök ed Elden Ring, con quest’ultimo che si è aggiudicato il riconoscimento più importante: quello di gioco dell’anno.
FromSoftware e Santa Monica Studio hanno fatto incetta di tutti i premi tecnici, lasciando con un pugno di mosche gli altri videogiochi inseriti nelle nomination. Da segnalare, inoltre, la vittoria di Vampire Survivors nella categoria riservata ai migliori videogiochi d’azione. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo dei vincitori.
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Elden Ring
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: God of War Ragnarök
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War Ragnarök
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War Ragnarök (Kratos)
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War Ragnarök
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: God of War Ragnarök
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War Ragnarök
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Elden Ring
- Action Game of the Year: Vampire Survivors
- Adventure Game of the Year: God of War Ragnarök
- Family Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Fighting Game of the Year: MultiVersus
- Racing Game of the Year: Gran Turismo 7
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Sports Game of the Year: OlliOlli World
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dwarf Fortress
- Online Game of the Year: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Red Matter 2
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Red Matter 2
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: TUNIC
- Mobile Game of the Year: MARVEL SNAP